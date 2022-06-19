Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Lowers Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,730 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

