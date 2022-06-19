First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.