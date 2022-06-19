Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Lowers Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,234 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,815.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $71.47.

Separately, Citigroup raised KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

