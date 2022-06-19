Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 8,371 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $99.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.