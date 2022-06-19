Bokf Na Has $5.63 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,150,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 323,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $4,551,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

AMT stock opened at $236.17 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

