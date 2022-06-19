Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Short Interest Up 24.3% in May

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 13,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

MRVL opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of -75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,253. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,873,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,971,000 after buying an additional 141,311 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 241,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,824.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.