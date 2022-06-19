Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys 632 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,131,000 after purchasing an additional 805,836 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,714,000 after buying an additional 406,170 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5,477.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 399,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after buying an additional 210,057 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,652,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after buying an additional 207,328 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

