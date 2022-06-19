Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,752 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 68,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 895,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,608,000 after purchasing an additional 95,626 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 439,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16.

