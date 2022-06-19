Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTB opened at $44.13 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70.

