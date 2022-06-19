Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,209,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,574,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,095,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,588,000. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,859,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

