Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $79,010,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Oracle by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 17,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

ORCL opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.