Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 434 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

NYSE LOW opened at $172.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

