Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 356 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

