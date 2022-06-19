Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

NYSE JCI opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.