Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after buying an additional 1,122,139 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roku by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,897,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $82.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $490.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

Roku Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.