Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

