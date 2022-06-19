Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $432,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

