The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 70,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.