Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,968,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American Trust bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,200,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $43.50 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

