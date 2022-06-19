Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,833,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,230,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,952,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,286,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.23. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

