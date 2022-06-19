Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 728 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.28 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.51 and its 200 day moving average is $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

