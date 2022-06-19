M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

Shares of OMC opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.