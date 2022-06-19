M&R Capital Management Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

