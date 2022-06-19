12,261 Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period.

PSK stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

