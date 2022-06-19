City State Bank Takes $102,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

City State Bank bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

