Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,830 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 612,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,207,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,333,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 297,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period.

PHYS opened at $14.42 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

