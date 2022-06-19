The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 200.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $122.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.41. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $142.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

