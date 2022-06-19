Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lifted by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $498.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.