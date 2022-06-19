City State Bank Invests $83,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $726,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $843,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,954. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $60.72 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

