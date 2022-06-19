250 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.12.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.