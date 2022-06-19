City State Bank Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LYB opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

