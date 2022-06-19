First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 236 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $322.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.98. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

