5,000 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $233,048,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 348,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

