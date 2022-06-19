3,925 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,695,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 280,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after purchasing an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,476,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

