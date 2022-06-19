Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $200.53 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

