First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

