Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,559 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Concentrix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Concentrix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.
In other Concentrix news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 616 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.44 per share, with a total value of $100,063.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and sold 30,000 shares worth $4,704,400. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.36%.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
