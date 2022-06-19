Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,559 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Concentrix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Concentrix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In other Concentrix news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 616 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.44 per share, with a total value of $100,063.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and sold 30,000 shares worth $4,704,400. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNXC opened at $139.09 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.67.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.