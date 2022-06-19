Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

