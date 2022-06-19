Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $310,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,862,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,778,000.

VSS opened at $103.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $103.15 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.56.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

