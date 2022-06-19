Matthew Zinn Sells 5,961 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $31,414.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,385.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Matthew Zinn sold 6,662 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $52,896.28.

On Sunday, May 15th, Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22.

On Monday, April 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 762 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $8,237.22.

EGHT opened at $5.59 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $660.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

