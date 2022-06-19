Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 416.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $89.83 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.