First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 12,903 Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Mcgovern purchased 8,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 284,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,395.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of KRNY opened at $10.96 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $771.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 43.56%.

Kearny Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.