Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSBD. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.28. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 50.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

