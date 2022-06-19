Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 16,535 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.