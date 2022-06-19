American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of American Outdoor Brands worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 930,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 486,908 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 622,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.35. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $36.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AOUT shares. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.