First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,066 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.41. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.