Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 43,900 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.