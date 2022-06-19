Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $2.53 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,959 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,749,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after buying an additional 501,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,006,000 after buying an additional 490,914 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

