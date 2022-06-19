Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.3% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

