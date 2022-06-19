Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 2,122 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,508 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $34,591,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 443,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 129,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

